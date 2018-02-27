0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Dabid Chilufya, deputising Zanaco’s coach, wasn’t all delighted despite his team raining six goals on Gambia’s Armed Forces.

The Bankers (Zanaco’s sobriquet) sealed passage to the first round qualifiers of the Total Caf Champions League after completing a job they started in Lusaka.

But Dabid has few things to brood over citing the poor pitch of the Independence Stadium.

‘Our players did not play to our expectations as they did in Zambia because the ground did not give them permission to play. Our game today was just up and down, the midfield was not functioning very well so the best thing was that the Captain and his group contained them and pushing the ball and they (Zanaco players) scored.

‘When we came we need to train on this ground we found out that the pitch was a bit hard and there some bumpy so we said let us sit back and see how they are playing and in the second half we can adjust and score 1 or 2 goals then we were done.

‘So the boys take our instruction and the first half Gambians were on top but we knew that we can contain them and see how to go forward. The second half we said lets go and kill them so we came out we knew where to touch. The guys (GAF FC) are good in the air but when it comes to ground they are not good and we took advantage of that and scored our three goals,’ he said.