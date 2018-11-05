0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY: MORRO ML MINTEH

Yusupha Jaiteh, the author of a book entitled “HAKILO” in the Mandinka language meaning The Brain (Mind), Monday October 30 2018 presided over the donation of 35 copies of book, to the Gambia Press Union (GPU), for onward distribution to Journalists. The event was held at GPU headquarters in Bakau.

During his brief statement at the presentation ceremony, the donor Mr. Jaiteh said the donation is part of his long time view of a project that was close his heart; that this is about writing an awareness raising book on an increasingly important phenomenon in Africa, in this case, clandestine or irregular emigration. Jaiteh said many young Africans leave the continent for Europe by sea and in miserable conditions; that this reflection prompted him to meditate on the fact that young Africans use the land and sea to immigrate illegally; that this is why he took the option of writing a book to explain and ask the opinion of Africans on this troubling phenomenon.

Jaiteh urged all editors and reporters to read the book so that they will be able to understand his aims and objectives in it.

In his brief remarks, the Secretary General of GPU Saikou Jammeh, said on behalf of Mr. Sheriff Bojang Jr. President of Gambia Press Union, he was excited to give special thanks to Mr. Jaiteh for his wonderful effort to enlighten young Gambians; that Jaiteh’s gesture has come up at a right time, because the book will contributes to national development, as it elaborates the current situation affecting the young people. Jammeh noted the book will be distributed to different media houses.