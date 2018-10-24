0 SHARES Share Tweet

By MUHAMMED S. BAH

The Minister of Youth and Sport Hadrammeh Sidibeh, received in his office on Tuesday 23 October 2018, Natalie Mukundane K, the Chairperson of the African Youth Commission (AYC), to talk on the upcoming African Youth Conference. The meeting was held at the Minister’s office in Banjul together with a delegation from the National Youth Council.

The briefing was to get the Ministry’s support in the upcoming African Youth Conference on African Unity and Development to be co-hosted by the NYC and AYC Secretariat. According to the AYC Chairperson, the theme for the conference is: ‘‘The Future Is Now; Youth Are Not Too Young to Lead.’’

The conference is expected to bring together more than 200 young people across the African Continent. Minister Sidibeh hailed the delegation and assured them of his Ministry’s support to the success of the event. “Young people are problem solvers. That is why I always commit myself to support them,” the Minister said.

In assuring his Ministry’s support, Drammeh underscored their commitment at all times; that they will do all it takes, to make it a success. He told the delegation that his Ministry is here for young people and they are committed to serve their interest.

Prior to the meeting, the AYC Chairperson met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Momodou Tangara, at his office in Banjul. The two meetings were seen as “fruitful” by the delegation, and they embraced the assurance of the two Ministries’ support, to the upcoming Activity of the AYC.