By Yankuba Jallow

The Gambian WAFU yesterday commenced training in Monrovia ahead of their match today against Guinea Conakry.

The Gambia will face off Guinea Conakry in their WAFU tournament opener today Wednesday April 25th at Group B kick off at 6pm local time.

Head Coach Mattar Mboge and his charges took off to training upon arrival at Monrovia on Monday

The Gambian team and Officials are hosted at the Palm springs Hotel in down town Monrovia and are been joined by GFF Deputy General Secretary Abdou SALAAM Jammeh.

The squad list is Yankuba Colley (Hawks) and Ebrima Cham (Gamtel) as goalkeepers and Pa Ousman Gai (Stade de Mbour, Senegal), Muhammed Sanneh (Real de Banjul), Sadi Gaye (Wallidan), Habibou Mendy (Brikama United), James Gomez (Real de Banjul), Modou Ndow (Wallidan), Lamin Conteh (GPA) all as defenders. For the midfielders, Saikou Touray (Marimoo), Matar Ceesay (GAF), Ousman Joof (Marimoo), Edrisa Ndow (ASEC Ndiambour, Senegal), Alagie Sarr (GPA), and Alfusainey Jatta (Fortune).

For the forwards, Adama Jammeh (GAF), Basiru Mbye (KSC Lokeren, Belgium) – team captain, Abdoulie Sarr (Banjul United), Matarr Badjie (Hawks) and Mustapha Drammeh (Stade de Mbour, Senegal).