By: Kebba AF Touray

The National Assembly Member for Wuli East Suwaibou Touray, recently donated medical items to Sutukoba Community Clinic.

The D10, 000 worth of drugs was meant to help the people in the area to have access to effective and efficient health care services.

Nyabally Jabai and Foday Keita, all expressed gratitude to Touray for the foresight, which they said demonstrates his patriotism and the interest he has for his people at heart.

“We have been isolated and misrepresented at the national level for the past 22 years. But with our PDOIS Legislator, this scenario has been relegated into history. We want to thank him for this benevolence and other humanitarian support he has rendered to the electorate, with a view to improving our welfare,” he said.

Karamo ‘Mutu’ Jabai, Community Clinic Manager on behalf of his team, thanked Suwaibou for the gesture, and said this will go a long way in helping them achieve their goals of rendering quality and effective health care services to the people.

Suwaibou Touray, Member for Wuli East, said it is his desire to contribute his quota in helping to mitigate the challenges of his electorate, which include lack of adequate water supply, fertilizer and health needs of the people in his constituency.

”As a native and resident of Sutukoba and Wuli as a whole, I felt it is necessary to offer assistance to the clinic as my contribution, to meeting the health requests of the people of my constituency,” Suwaibu said. He called for the people’s support towards such initiatives, with the objective of improving the lives and living conditions of residents.