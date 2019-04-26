0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Awa Touray

The Writers’ Association of The Gambia (WAG) on Wednesday the 25th of April 2019 commemorated world book and copyright day.

This event is a segment of the three-day merriment of world book and copyright week 2019 together with the tribute of the demise of the late Dr. Lenrie Peter’s, whom some describe as the Godfather of Gambian Literature.

The first segment which was held on the 25th April, 2019 at Ebunjan Theatre Hall in Kanifing was in the form of essay writing competition where students wrote about the biography of the late DR. Lenrie Peter’s. The schools that participated include St. Josephs SSS who came out first, followed by Gambia Senior Secondary School and the third was St Augustine’s Senior Secondary School. The students presented their various essays on the theme, ‘The life, works and conventions of Dr. Lenrie Peters’. Awards were later allocated to Gambian writers.

Ebrima Bah, a member of WAG said Gambians should promote Gambian Literature because it is not popular and the next generation will not know the importance of our Literature if the trend continuous.

“Many students don’t know that Gambian Literature exists. In schools, students are only taught foreign Literature,” he said.

He said the Culture of reading is almost dead in Gambia. He added that the readership of Literature in schools should be increased. Bah said anybody who reads Gambian Literature will discover a lot of contemporary issues that have to do with the society and culture with norms and values. He added that Gambians who read Gambian Literature will be able to fetch out their stake, role and responsibility in the societal aspect. He concluded that by reading Gambian Literature people will be exposed to the political status and political history of The Gambia, beginning from the colonial era up to today.

“The people will also discover the ill performances of civil society in The Gambia,” he said.