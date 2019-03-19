0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Lamin Fatty

It was a busy morning for the Minister of Works and Infrastructure Bai Lamin Jobe, and Chinese Ambassador to the Gambia Ma Jian Chun, when they visited major Chinese sponsored project sites in URR, and engaged stakeholders in a day-long assessment of current developments.

The engagement started with a conference meeting where issues confronting workers were discussed together with the contractors, consultants, and Government representatives who presented reports.

Chinese Ambassador Ma Jian Chun, underscored the importance of the project which he said will enhance the socio-economic development of the country, especially the URR; that about 5.7% of the project has already been completed while noting that the team and their Gambian officials are working hard to complete the construction works on the various projects such as the Basse Wuli bridge, the Basse Fatoto road and others, on or before the target periods given.

On his part, the Minister of Works and Infrastructure Bai Lamin Jobe, expressed delight at the rapid progress of ongoing works. He spoke of his confidence about the delivery of the projects; that the works will be completed before the target period which is August 2021.

Minister Jobe highlighted that the project will create a great impact particularly in the region, regarding connectivity, transportation, and the expansion of trade within the sub-region. These landmark projects are among major infrastructural development projects being championed by Government of the Gambia, and funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China.