0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Last season title winners Interior’s female outfit risk incurring the wrath of the Gambian domestic premier League organising Committee after abandoning their final league fixture.

The police outfit were slated to slug it out with Champions-elect Red Scorpions but they failed to honour the game after only few of their players showed up on Match Day.

Scheduled at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium, the game lasted barely ten minutes.

Interior managed to field only seven players and the referee had to call off the duel after the Police side’s goalkeeper got injured.

The match was meant to cap off Red Scorpions as the new queens of the first division. Outcome of the final league match however didn’t go down well with Choro Mbenga, Red Scorpions’ female gaffer.

‘A team boasting of having 8 to 10 players in the (Gambia) national team and 90% in the starting 11 failed to honour a game fixture just because they didn’t win the league is a shame to our football,’ Choro said in post-match comments.

Intior won the double last season and the two teams will be vying for the stakes again when they meet in the women’s football federation cup finals.