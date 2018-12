0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Results went little further than ten after Jam City and Berewuleng’s game ended up in a eleven-goal thrilling affair in the FF Cup.

Jam City however carried the day’s glory spanking Bere 6-5. It was also a similar score between GAF and Kintehs with the former winning 6-5.

In other games in the women’s Football Federation Cup preliminary fixtures, Jeshwang bit the dust to Brikama United while City Girls walked over Future Bi 2-0.