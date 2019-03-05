0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gambian businesswomen have formed their own chamber of commerce called Gambia Women’s Chamber of Commerce (GWCC), a press release issued by the Chamber yesterday revealed. The New Chamber of Commerce, headed by Naffie Barry, is dedicated to Business Development and Trade for Gambian Women. The full text of the release is as follows:

Kanifing, The Gambia—— Gambian women make-up 50.8 % of the workforce and are most likely to be engaged in the informal economy. This leaves Gambian women “prone to exploitation, low job security, intensive poverty and largely excluded from policy development and support conversations and programs,” said President of newly formed Gambia Women’s Chamber of Commerce (GWCC), Ms. Naffie Barry.

Over the last decade, The Gambia has had modest per annum growth of around 3-4% with a vision of becoming a middle-income country by 2030. In order to achieve this middle-income status, the country must proactively and aggressively invest, engage and empower women.

Hence the formation of the GWCC as a non-profit, non-political, member-driven organization seeking to facilitate business development and trade for Gambian women. Our mission is to provide opportunities and visibility; educate, empower, mentor and promote women-owned businesses as well as, foster meaningful relationships amongst members.

Together, as Gambian women we can utilize our collective power in both the formal and informal sector to expand the contributions of women and women-owned businesses. This includes developing effective, lasting and mutually beneficially relationships and partnerships!