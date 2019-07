QUESTION OF THE DAY?

Witnesses at the TRRC proceedings have revealed the names of many who Foroyaa had reported had disappeared without trace. Foroyaa is compiling a list of those whose deaths are now confirmed and those like tunkara whose names have not been revealed. Mr Tunkara, a native of Kinteh Kunda/ Marong Kunda in the Central Baddibu District of the North Bankn Region, was arrested on 21st July, 2005 by a combined team of security personnel.