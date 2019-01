1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Proceedings of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), will commence on Monday January 7th 2019. Views are divided on the scope of coverage. Foroyaa will contact the authorities to find out the approach they are likely to take on media coverage, and encourage them to come up with guidelines based on best practice, to assist the media to do justice to the exercise.