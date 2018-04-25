8 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The women’s council is not supposed to be partisan. It was supposed to provide a forum for dialogue to promote the interest of all women in the respective areas. It is strange that throughout the country election took place on a non partisan basis but some people are dissatisfied with the election of one of the members of the council who is a resident of Sami district. Foroyaa is following a developing story and will report on any attempt to politicize the women’s council in such a way that its composition reflects partisan interest. It is immoral to criticize the ills of a system only to replicate it after one is put in a position of public trust.