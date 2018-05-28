13 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The National Development Plan has priority areas. Hence the state needs to give a comprehensive report to the National Assembly on its priority areas and how much is to be spent from the pledges to meet each priority area and when the implementation is to be done.

Celebrating and clapping are not the way forward. The way forward is to put the road map in implementing the National Development Plan so that each citizen will know what to expect and when.

This is what the New Gambian should demand and this is what the media, both state and non-state, should explain to the Gambian people. The new Gambian must be an informed Gambian not a sentimental one.