QUESTION OF THE DAY

Many people used to claim that the Jammeh administration tied the hands of the executives of human rights organisations. Now no one would make such a claim. Yet there are hotspots where conflict is likely if matters are not handled in a mature and professional manner.

Cases like that of Deya should have been followed from the very beginning by human rights organisation and action taken to prevent community strife. It is better late than never. The residents of Deya need help.