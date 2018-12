2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The President has proposed that draconian media laws will be repealed. This simply means that the society should find ways of containing hostility among our electorate so that they would not see any benefit in quarreling or insulting each other. The sovereign Gambian is an embodiment of dignity and self-worth and should not be subject to verbal insults. Insults cannot benefit anyone. It can only lead to hatred and conflict.