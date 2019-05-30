QUESTION OF THE DAY

Imprisonment for Treason or under the Public Order Act should be avoided by any government that embraces an open society. Threats without power to remove a government could only be mere words. Hence a government must have the maturity to determine what is a real threat and what are mere wishes. Those sentenced for treason do have the right to appeal but it would serve the course of national reconciliation better if President Barrow utilises the Eid prayers to pardon them.