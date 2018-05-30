3 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Minister of Agriculture received the first consignment comprising 1000 bags of fertiliser and announced that two more consignments will arrive within two weeks.

The concerns farmers have been expressing to Foroyaa include the price as they consider D700 to be still high. They are also concerned about additional costs due to transportation if the selling points are restricted to few locations without any arrangement for it to be made available at their door steps. The consequence is that farmers in remote villages end up paying much higher prices.

Foroyaa will find out the price and whether the distribution mechanism ensures accessibility and affordability.