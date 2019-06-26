QUESTION OF THE DAY

It is very strange that apart from social media no major media house in The Gambia broadcasts National Assembly proceedings live. The TRRC is broadcast live by media houses. What is responsible for this?

The absence of national media coverage whilst opinions of people regarding the performance of members of the national assembly are frequently broadcast, deprives the public of a balanced perspective of what is happening at the National Assembly both at the level of the general assembly and its committees.

The public should demand for live broadcasts of national assembly proceedings. This is the only way we will know the facts and determine whether opinions are objective or mistaken. This era is not an era for voiceless people or a silent majority waiting for others to speak for them. This is the era of the people. They should search for the truth by themselves and speak for themselves and leaders will do what they want rather than mislead them to think the way they want them to think.

EDITOR’S NOTE

Who put Foroyaa on top to circulate false news?

It has been brought to the notice of this editor that false news is being circulated under the pretext that it is from the Foroyaa Newspaper. The person responsible for this should withdraw the publication and desist from such a practice. All Foroyaa readers should extract and post this editorial note wherever the false news is published.