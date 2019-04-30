QUESTION OF THE DAY

Genuine democratic society is an inclusive society which promotes representation on the promise of informed choice. This means that merit serves as the basis of selecting post bearers. Hence in running the affairs of a state term limit, knowledge and honesty, both physical and mental, must take precedence over all other criteria in selecting a representative and not ethno linguistic, religious or other parochial considerations. Anybody that departs from this principle is classified as a demagogue who aims to exploit the sentiments of groups just to become a populist who would only effect change for its sake and not to add value to the lives of the people. This trend should be carefully reviewed and addressed, otherwise society would experience many lost decades due to wrong choice based on wrong determination.