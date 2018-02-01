70 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Dr Ceesay is reported to be arrested. Reports have it that his family members have gone to offer to bail him but cannot come across anyone who would accept responsibility to be in charge of the police station. This is unacceptable in a new Gambia. The rule of law, transparency and accountability is what prevents abuse of authority and impunity. It is not reasonable and justifiable to ignore those who seek to bail a teacher and allow him to miss class by sleeping in a police station. This is not expected in a new Gambia.