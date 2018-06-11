21 SHARES Share Tweet

Area and Municipal Councils have the responsibility to protect and take care of burial grounds. It is therefore strange that any burial ground could be encroached on in any way without an area council being informed to prevent such encroachment. Whenever such a problem arises one must question whether the council has been alert to their responsibilities. We therefore hope that the councils will be alert to their responsibilities by coming to the aid of all those who have problems with places demarcated as graveyards.