12 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

NEWSPAPER REPORTS frequently flag the names and pictures of many aspirants for mayor of the Kanifing Municipality. Some of the aspirants have even erected posters. Campaign is on before the nomination of candidates.

The actual fact however remains that a person is not a candidate until his or her nomination papers are accepted by the Independent Electoral commission. Hence the posters should read ‘mayoral aspirant’ and not ‘candidate’. There are no mayoral candidates at the moment. They are only aspirants. Next week nomination will take place and the candidates will feature prominently on the front pages of newspapers and other media outlets. Foroyaa will answer this question after nomination takes place.