2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Constitutional Review Commission is to provide the instrument without which the new state cannot be built. It is the Constitution that should establish the two term limit, the second round of voting, election to the Office of President within 90 days of the existence of a vacancy, strengthening the independence of the IEC and so on and so forth.

That is why adequate funds should be given to the CRC to commence work so that the provisions of the Constitution will be well defined to enable all the institutional reforms to take place without delay.