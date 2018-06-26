9 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Rumours are rife that their services are terminated, however reliable sources indicate that they are still carrying out their duties up to the time we were going to press.

We hope the Executive will adopt the policy of informing those it appoints of the decision to remove them before letters are sent to that effect. Any such information should also be released to the press in a press release and should be published in the Gazette for official confirmation.

Good governance requires transparency and accountability. No self-respecting government should allow rumours to persist regarding presidential appointments and removals.