QUESTION OF THE DAY

According to media reports President Barrow has indicated that he has secured fertiliser and seeds for the farmers and very soon he will embark on a nationwide tour to hold discussions with farmers and see how best to help them.

Indeed, section 222 paragraph 15 of the Constitution states that,

“The President shall undertake a nation-wide tour at least twice a year in order to familiarise himself or herself with current conditions and the effects of government policies.”

In short, the tour is not a political campaign but an opportunity for the President to listen to the farmers and see at first hand the effects of government policies. Foroyaa will be monitoring the tour.