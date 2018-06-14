42 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The issuing of National Identity Cards was halted since 2017, more than a year ago. The Minister of Justice told the media in February that the government had decided to restore the Semlex contract for producing the ID cards, but after four months ID cards are yet to be issued and no explanation has been given to the public.

ID cards are needed for many reasons, including national identity, security, financial transactions, etc., but Gambians are now carrying expired ID cards contrary to law.

Foroyaa will approach the Minister of the Interior to seek his opinion on the matter.