QUESTION OF THE DAY

The cost of living is getting higher. Transport fares have gone up again. Many farmers are yet to have the opportunity to sell their crops. Pest infestation constitutes a threat. Foroyaa has been asking the authorities why there has been a delay in the trade season. We are yet to get real answers. Foroyaa will embark on a nationwide to find out the true state of the groundnut trade and report our findings to our readers.