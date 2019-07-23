Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Latest NewsLegal Affairs

‘WhatsApp’ Case Linked To Two Soldiers Set For Sum-up Judgment

by Editor

on

74

By Kebba Secka
The criminal case involving Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) Sulaiman S. Badjie and Lance Corporal Private Lamin Kujabi, is set for summary judgment on the 30th of July, 2019.

The two are charged with three counts of incitement to mutiny, conspiracy to commit mutiny and endeavor to persuade members of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) to take part in mutiny

It was in May when the matter was first set for summary judgement after the defense closed their case on 11th March 2019 with defense witness five (DW5)  Abibatou Jallow, who told the court that she works as transcriber at the High Court in Banjul. Judge advocate Zainab Alami Jawara who served as a legal guide to the panellist of the Court-martial throughout the trial, will be expected to give out a summary of her findings including facts and opinions regarding the case.

During the trial, the prosecution called several witnesses to prove their case as the burden of proof rested on the soldiers. Both parties were urged to file in their written addresses within two weeks from the 11th of March 2019.

In an oral address to the Court after DW5’s testimony, Lead Counsel for the defense Omar O. Suso prayed to the Court to resolve the doubt in the testimonies of PW2 and 8 in favor of the accused persons. He submitted that the Court-Martial should acquit and discharge the accused persons.

On his part, Counsel for the prosecution AM Yusuf submitted that abundant evidence has been advanced against Sulaiman S. Badjie; that they have proved their case beyond all reasonable doubt.

If reader can recall, seven soldiers were convicted by a Court-Martial for mutiny and other related charges. The convicted soldiers were alleged to have created a ‘Whatsapp’ group with the intention to overthrow the Government of the Gambia and in the process, arrest the Chief of Defense Staff, Cabinet Ministers and senior military officers.

The Court-Martial found seven soldiers guilty of the alleged crime and set free four others. The two accused persons whose matter is set for summary judgement were tried separately in a Court-Martial at Yundum Barracks but in connection to the ‘Whatsapp’ group that the twelve were said to have been involved. During the trial of the twelve soldiers, the two defendants were serving in Darfur, but were arrested upon their return and detained for some time before their trial at the Court-Martial.

Join The Conversation

Previous articleDampha Explains the Role of Foroyaa in Exposing Injustice under Jammeh’s Rule
Next articleGambia’s Caf Opponents Djibouti Shock Somali in Friendly

RELATED ARTICLES

Human Rights

“Jungler” Admits Participating in the Execution of West African Nationals

By Momodou Jarju Malick Jatta, a member of the redundant Junglers has admitted participating in the killing of foreign migrants sometime in July 1995. Continuing his testimony yesterday...
Read more
Human Rights

“Jungler” Admits Torturing Imam Baba Leigh, Others

By Yankuba Jallow Omar A. Jallow, a member of the defunct ‘junglers’ Tuesday admitted participating in the torture of Imam Baba Leigh, Imam Bakawsu Fofana,...
Read more
Burning Issues

Justice Wadda Ceesay Strikes Out Yankuba Touray’s Contempt Case

By Nelson Manneh Justice Sainabou Wadda-Cisse of the Banjul High Court Tuesday, 23rdJuly 2019, struck out the contempt case involving Yankuba Touray. ‘The failure to follow...
Read more
Legal Affairs

Supreme Court Says ‘Janneh’ Commission Has Power to Issue Restraint Orders

By Yankuba Jallow The judges of the Supreme Court have on Tuesday, 23rd July 2019 dismissed the case involving Freyale Ghanem who was challenging the powers...
Read more
Human Rights

Dampha Explains the Role of Foroyaa in Exposing Injustice under Jammeh’s Rule

By Yankuba Jallow Yaya Dampha, a former reporter of the Foroyaa Newspaper while testifying before the TRRC on Monday, gave detailed recount of the contribution...
Read more
Human Rights

Murderer of Deyda, Says Editor was Killed based on Jammeh’s Instruction

By Yankuba Jallow Malick Jatta, a former member of late Tumbul Tamba’s patrol team has made several confessions before the TRRC including participating in the...
Read more

Must Read

New Scorpion Call-up Jobarteh: ‘I Want to Play at High Level’

By Sulayman Bah  Gambia’s newest national team recruit Sal Jobarteh has intentions playing at a level higher than the Swedish third tier. The 26-year-old central midfielder...

Seyii Tolof – Tolof – Part 590 EPISODE 37 (Difficult Marriages...

Gambia’s Afro Manding Artist Starts European Tour

World Population Day Observed in Gambia

12,272FansLike
869FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2019 Foroyaa Newspaper - Site by DigiTech Solutions