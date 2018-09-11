4 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The Gambia has been exporting cashew and timber. It is claimed that the timber and cashew tree is controlled by people who export products emerging from neighbouring countries. Now there is evidence that neighbouring countries are taking a stand against the re-export trade from The Gambia.

Foroyaa has been taking note of the restriction on the transportation of cashew and timber. Once these two products are suppressed the earning capacity of the nation from exports will be reduced and expenditure on imports would increase, thus exposing the economy to shocks. It is therefore necessary for the governments of Senegal and The Gambia to iron out their differences so as to prevent loss.