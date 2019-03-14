3 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The transition was meant to put all minds together in order to carry out constitutional, institutional, administrative and managerial reforms in order to build a nation that would cease to pay lip service to transparency, accountability and probity. It is now time to take stock.

Are we on the right track? Each one should give an answer; as the old saying goes. The man in the dark may be unseen by others but he is conscious of himself. It is not too late to listen. A rubber stamp Parliament is the worst enemy of a President. It allows a person to do anything and everything collapses before one’s eye.