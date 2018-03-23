0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Edward Francis Small was the initiator of local government councils in The Gambia. In the colonial period he led the fight for the elective principle and the Bathurst Town Council and Board of Health elected representatives for the first time in 1931.

He used the slogan “No taxation without representation”. In short, councillors should see themselves as trustees who, through by-laws, impose rates, licences, duties, etc. to generate funds for the development of the local government area. Will the candidates be explaining to the people what role they will be playing when elected or will they be using sentiments to woo voters? Foroyaa will be covering the programmes of candidates and publishing their campaign messages and promises.