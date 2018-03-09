9 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

According to the Local Government Act, Mayors and Chairpersons are supposed to preside over the affairs of councils. Hence if meetings of councils are required by law to be presided by mayors and chairpersons to elect councillors without electing those who are to chair would leave a vacuum.

On the 12 March 2018 nominations will begin as determined by the IEC. Foroyaa will continue to monitor developments and question the different stakeholders in order to know their positions on this situation.