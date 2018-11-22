0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The incident leading to fire outbreak that reduced Samba Nana Trawalleh’s house to rubbles should be followed by rapid assistance by NGOs to remedy the situation. Any vacuum in providing assistance could fuel frustration and speculation on the cause of the fire after the stabbing to death of a village youth.

When tragedies occur complacency should be avoided in managing its after effect to avoid any revengeful attitude. Communities become resilient when they have internal dispute management and resolution mechanisms. Maximum effort should be done by all people of good will to engage the people of Garawol and prevent the escalation of any dispute.