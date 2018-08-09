9 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Section 36 of the Constitution empowers the person to go to the high court for redress. It states:

“If any person alleges that any of the provisions of sections 18 to 33 or section 36 (5) of this Chapter has been, is being or is likely to be contravened in relation to himself or herself by any person he or she may apply to the High Court for redress.”

People should start resorting to the courts in defence of their rights in order to check the independence and impartiality of the judiciary in changed Gambia. That is the only way to consolidate the rule of law and protect fundamental rights and freedom from abuse.