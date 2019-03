2 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

A government should know that the people are the owners of power. They put the government in office. Hence they should speak to the people as an employee speaks to an employer. Simply put, in the Code of Conduct in the Constitution, in the exercise of public functions one should be patient, courteous and dignified to all in one’s behaviour, whether in presiding over court cases or by extension in talking to the public.