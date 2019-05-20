QUESTION OF THE DAY

To accept guilt before a truth commission without knowing one’s future state could be a very traumatic experience. Such people need to be enveloped by counsel so that they maintain serene lives of repentance rather than being put on a hot seat to confront people all over again to be proven to be liars or truthful persons. Such an experience cannot add any value to the life of confessed perpetrators of injustice.

Foroyaa will advise the authorities to use their powers to put an end to such cases and prevent new ones from taking centre stage. The TRRC is the right place to deal with all the injustices of the past and any cover up. As the old saying goes, “Speak the truth and speak it ever, ‘cause it what it will for he or she who hide the wrong he or she did does the wrong thing still.”