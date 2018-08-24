5 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

At a press conference held at State House by the President on 14 August 2018, he was asked what government has done regarding the staff problem at Social Security. He responded that, “We wanted the board to handle the situation. There were complaints that part of the board is bias. Now we have set an independent inquiry to look into it and make a decision.”

Foroyaa will get in touch with the Board of Directors to find out their reaction to this claim and whether the Board has made any change in terms of staffing before the commencement of any inquiry by the executive. It is to the interest of management and the Board to maintain the status quo and wait for the commission to conclude its inquiry since bias is already alleged as stated by the President. Matters need to be clear. Foroyaa will investigate to find out more information on this matter.