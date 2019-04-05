0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The following letter was written to the Governor of North Bank Region by the Ministry for Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs:

Ministry for Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs

The Quadrangle

Banjul

LM 31/252/01/(205)

Governor North Bank Region

Kerewan

RETIREMENT OF CHIEF OF SABACH SANJAL DISTRICT

I am directed to convey to your office Executive Directive to relieve the Seyfo of Sabach Sanjal District, Alhagie Sait Gaye of his duties on the grounds of old age with immediate effect and replace be Malick Boye of Ngain Sanjal.

Please treat with urgency.

For: Permanent Secretary

The following letter was sent from the office of the Governor to former chief Alhagie Sait Gaye:

Office of the Governor

North Bank Region

Kerewan

HA 3/63/01 (23)

Alhagie Sait Gaye

Ngain Sanjal Village

Sabach Sanjal District

North Bank Region

RETIREMENT OF CHIEF OF SABCH SANJAL DISTRICT

With reference to a letter LM 31/252/01/(205) dated 1st February, 2019 I write to convey the Executive Directive to relieve you as Seyfo of Sabach Sanjal District on the ground of old age with immediate effect.

I wish to express my sincere thanks and appreciation for your invaluable service you rendered to the state.

I wish you a comfortable retirement.

For: Governor