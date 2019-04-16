3 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Different expectations are being expressed regarding the Coalition 2016 talks. None of the political parties that are involved in the talks has made a statement on why the talks are being held. Only PDOIS has issued a press release making it clear that it is not part of the conversation. Some media houses indicated that the talks would decide on Barrow’s mandate. Nothing is clear at the moment. A press release on the Agenda of the talks and its expected outcome is urgent.