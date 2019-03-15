0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

It means that it is the duty of the legislature or Parliament to make the laws, the Executive to execute the laws and the Judiciary to enforce the laws.

In the process of enforcing the laws the judiciary must interpret them. It is this process of independent interpretation of the law that the judiciary has the last resort to say what the law really is and gives its judgment and orders which makes it the final authority to say what has to be and that is what must be done by all.

Hence members of the judiciary should be the most incorruptible authorities in a country to ensure the rule of law and good governance.