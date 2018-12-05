1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

According to the estimates for the year 2019, out of a total budget of 28.73 billion dalasis, 1.162 billion dalasis is allocated to health. This constitutes 4.0 percent of the 2019 budget. On the other hand, the estimates for the year 2018 was 852 million dalasis, but as can be seen in the article titled ‘When Actions Contradict Policy’, services are poor and drugs are lacking. Foroyaa will study the breakdown and monitor how the budget translates into meeting the health needs of the people.