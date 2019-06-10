QUESTION OF THE DAY

The invitation of the media to cover the second year charity in respect of the demise of Haruna Jatta should send signal to the state that the family is counting how long it is taking for justice to be done or to be seen to be done. It is an alarm bell for those in charge of the investigation to speed up their performance of their tasks or recuse from the process and explain their predicament.

The slogan of the TRRC is ‘Never Again!’ This covers both the perpetration of a heinous act and delay in justice after the perpetration of an act. By this publication we hope the alarm bells will be ringing in the ears of those who are to act without let until justice is done.