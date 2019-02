0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

As we go to press a desperate agent for the purchase of groundnuts called to say that they are yet to see the money. He has 140 tonnes purchased on credit basis and is expecting 2 million dalasis from the amount to pay for the groundnuts.

The Minister of Agriculture should issue a press release to tell the farmers what to expect. They are in a dilemma and are wondering why the 396 million dalasis is yet to reach them.