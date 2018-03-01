QUESTION OF THE DAY

As the local government elections draw nearer it is important that the electorate be aware of how the Constitution would like local government authorities to function. Section 193 subsection (3) stipulates:

An Act of the National Assembly shall make provisionfor the functionspowers and duties of localgovernment authorities, including provision for

(a)      the infrastructure  and development of the areawithin the authority’s jurisdiction;

(b)    the encouragement  of commercial  enterprises;

(c)      the participation  of the inhabitants  in thedevelopment  and administration of the area;

(d)    the essential and other services to be provided bythe authority;

(e)    the raising of local revenue;

(f)      the  managementcontrol  and  oversight  of  theauthority s  finances and the audit of its     accounts bythe Auditor-General;

(g)    the making of by-laws;

(h)    the preservation of the environment;

(i)     the promotion of Gambian traditions and culture;and

(j)     the control of financial and other resources allocated  by the Central Government.”

Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR