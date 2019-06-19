QUESTION OF THE DAY

In an answer to a question raised at the National Assembly, the Minister of Agriculture indicated that the Japanese gave 4099 tonnes of rice to The Gambia. This was sold, but it is yet to be explained how it was sold and where the money is deposited. She said that the National Assembly will have to conduct its own inquiry to know the facts. She added that the Chinese have given 2700 tonnes for distribution to vulnerable groups. She was asked to present a report to the National Assembly indicating who did the distribution and who received the rice. Foroyaa will continue to monitor developments to keep the public informed.