QUESTION OF THE DAY

The suspension of political parties, the contradictions within political parties, the isolation of some leaders of political parties from their membership because of the holding of executive responsibilities and the rift between the Barrow administration and the UDP leadership create a political situation that is 180 degrees off the target of the original objectives of a transitional administration.

It is therefore the duty of the Gambian electorate to begin to differentiate the words and actions of their political leaders and start to form opinions on who they should entrust their destiny.

No one doubts that power belongs to the people. However no one is fully sure what motivates the people to vote for a political leader. The uncertainty will be addressed once the electorate focuses on what the parties are saying and doing and support the party of their choice based on clarity and vision.