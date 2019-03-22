0 SHARES Share Tweet

With MUHAMMED S. BAH

NCAC Reminds Gambians On Copyright Law:

The National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has once again reminded the Gambian public about the existence of the copyright Law in the country, which they said is fully functional.

This was disclosed by Council members at a Press briefing held at the Institutions premises in Banjul on Wednesday 20th March 2019. According to Sanna Camara, Copyright Officer at the NCAC, their office has authority to invoke, promote and protect creativity of artists in the country; that this has the potential of getting the country to an enviable level of sustainable development both as a nation and a people. Camara said people’s potentials must be seen to spur the art of creativity and the creative industry must be seen in active action; that people must dream the path of their future and their creativity shall never be a threat to anyone.

“We must make maximum use of our talents, and reward and celebrate them as per the spirit and purpose of the Copyright Act 2004, and its Regulation in 2018” Camara said; “that it is our collective responsibility to encourage such positive human virtues and the desire to be what they want to be in life without posing a threat to anyone.”

Camara said the enforcement of the 2004 Copyright Act and the 2018 Regulations came at the right time; that this is in line with global situations of the 21st century, which is characterized by the advancement in science and technology revolution, and its impact on creative industries.

He said the implementation of the Law will augur well with the on-going development objectives of the country including the National Development Plan (NDP); that the development of the creative industry will reduce and discourage matters of illegal and irregular migration which does not only rob affected countries of their youthful population, but affected the underdevelopment of these nations.

Camara solicits the support and cooperation of all stakeholders including the media, towards a successful implementation of yet another Law.