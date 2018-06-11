0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Ebou Jarra, the head coach for the Gambia Armed Forces FC said his team deserve the FF Cup despite the position they finished in the league.

“We deserve the Cup despite finishing in a position that we didn’t like. The season was a great season for us and I am thankful to my players. We are going to prepare for the challenge ahead of us which is the CAF Confederation Cup.

“Brikama was tough opponent but we played and win them. We were nervous but we came with the aim of winning the cup and that was what exactly happened. We love to finish the season with a trophy and we trained for them” Jarra said.

Jarra was the coach for Tallinding United who helped them secured promotion to the Gambia’s top division before moving to the Gambia Armed Forces club and helped them lifted the League last season.

On the preparation and target for the Continental Confederation Cup, Coach Jarra said: “It so soon to talk about it and I want to take a break because the season just ended. I am going to take this time to relax and visit my family up country. I miss them so much and I am going to visit them,”.

GAF FC finished the league sitting six on the league table with three consecutive losses against Brikama United, Real de Banjul and Gambia Ports Authority. They sit 16 points behind the league winners, Gamtel FC.