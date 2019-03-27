5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ndey Sowe / Louise Jobe

Bakary Sanyang, the governor of West Coast Region has on Tuesday summoned parties to the Farato land dispute barely five days after the Sherrif Division of the High Court demolished more than fifty compounds in the area.

His initiative came on the heels of an investigative report produced by personnel of The Gambia Police Force and the State Intelligence Service on 27th July 2017.

The report states: “For the interest of justice, the panelists recommend that the local authority, that is the Governor of West Coast Region, should sit with the owners of these disputed lands, herein referred to as Medina Nemasu, for lasting solution to be attained.”

Present at yesterday’s mediation talk were Fatou Sowe, the Alkalo of Farato, Momodou Bojang the Alkalo of Farato BojangKunda, Bakary Sanyang the Governor of West Coast Region, Alagie Jobe the Kabilo head of the area and Alagie Bambo Badjie Alkalo of Baffuloto.

Governor Sanyang came out of the meeting and told the victims: “I am very sad about what happened to you. I know you will not invest your money in an area that has problems, but you were not told the truth by the Alkalos. That is what landed you in this problem. Go home and remain calm. Go on your normal business. By the grace of God, I will tell you something on Friday regarding what we agreed on during our discussion. This matter falls within my jurisdiction, I will therefore handle it.”

The Governor on Monday discussed with the victims and the purported land owners.